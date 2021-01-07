COVID-19 has taken a toll on two more Indiana businesses.
The Family Video chain announced Tuesday that it is going out of business, and the store along Oakland Avenue in White Township is now up for sale.
“Today, I have to make the difficult announcement that we are closing all Family Video locations. The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era,” Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, the company that owns Family Video, wrote in a news release.
The chain will have a liquidation sale and will stay open until all of its inventory is gone. The closing impact four employees at the local store.
Videos may still be rented through www.familyvideo.com.
Meanwhile, the 6,000-square-foot commercial property at 1235 Oakland Ave. is on the market for lease.
Family Video, founded in 1978, operated more than 500 stores in 20 U.S. states and Canada. The Indiana outlet opened in 2006.
And another Indiana business, Re-Connected, a computer and cellphone repair business at 556 Philadelphia St., recently announced it too will soon close.
“It is with a heavy heart that I inform everyone that I will be closing Re-Connected,” owner Angie Bianco posted on Facebook on Tuesday. “My last day open is Saturday, January 16. I’ll be open for normal business hours until then.”
It is unclear doesn’t know whether the business will be able to reopen at some point.
“I’d love to open again because it does seem that Indiana definitely needs this place, but can’t say for certain if it will happen,” Bianco's post read. “Thank you for all of your support during our six years of being open. Without you, we never would have stayed as long as we did! Take care and I hope your future is bright!”