They were popular.
A lot of people talked about the goats that had graced Indiana’s Vinegar Hill slopes since Aug. 9, bringing visitors to the historic Indiana prothonotary, overlooking IRMC Park.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
They were popular.
A lot of people talked about the goats that had graced Indiana’s Vinegar Hill slopes since Aug. 9, bringing visitors to the historic Indiana prothonotary, overlooking IRMC Park.
Others posted photos of the Capricious LLC animals during their stay, as well as a wide variety of comments, on Facebook and other social media.
The visit ended Tuesday as Monica Shields brought a trailer to take her goats home, back to the family farm near Pittsburgh.
“The borough let me know that they ran out of stuff to eat,” she said in a phone message to The Indiana Gazette on Tuesday afternoon.
The borough was pleased with their appetites — including plants that other herbivores can’t or won’t touch, such as poison ivy. Shields said the goats are immune to the effects of poison ivy and find it to be a tasty treat.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled with their dedication to natural landscaping,” borough officials posted on Indiana’s official Facebook page Sept. 1.
Meanwhile, the borough is asking residents for their thoughts and ideas for the future of a hillside otherwise best known as being the childhood home of actor James Stewart.
The borough said future plans for Vinegar Hill are on the agenda at its upcoming Public Works committee meetings, held at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, with the next meeting scheduled for Sept. 25.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.