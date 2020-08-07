To whom it may concern —
FARM FRESH
The Indiana County Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week and is asking customers to share on social media why you appreciate your market.
Use the hashtag #LoveMyMar
ket, and let them know what the market means to you. Tag @indianafarmmarket on Facebook or Instagram.
Market officials shared some statistics in honor of the week:
• Farmers markets spur spending at neighboring businesses. A 2010 study of the Easton Farmers Market in Pennsylvania found that 70 percent of farmers market customers are also shopping at downtown businesses.
• At farmers markets in low-income areas, six in 10 shoppers said that they could find better prices at the markets than the grocery store.
• Locally or regionally sourced produce travels about 27 times less distance than conventionally sourced produce.
The Indiana Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Eighth and Church streets in Indiana and 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays along Wayne Avenue across from the KCAC.
STUFF THE BUS
The Salvation Army and Walmart have teamed up for a Stuff the Bus event to help children in need of school supplies. Walmart shoppers can purchase and drop off requested items at collection bins in front of the store in Indiana today through Monday.
MEMORIAL PARK MOVIES
The Indiana Arts Council has been showing movies outdoors at Memorial Park in Indiana on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. The schedule offers Disney’s “Coco” next Wednesday and “Harriet,” a film on American abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman, on Aug. 19, which is sponsored by the Indiana County NAACP.
PICNIC REMINDER
Reservations are needed by Aug. 14 for the free Pickup Picnic offered by Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church.
Each bag includes a hamburger, hot dog, pasta salad, chips, dessert and water.
To reserve a bag, call (724) 354-2352 or email sheloctapres@gmail.com.
SPECIAL THANKS
Randy Degenkolb, featured in this column July 24 for his entry in a national song contest for “Stone of a Veteran’s Grave,” reported this week that even though his song was not chosen as a finalist, he is thankful for all of the local support.
“I am humbled by the amount of local support I gained,” he said.
Part of the contest involved the songs gaining “likes” and channel subscriptions on YouTube during a set timeframe.
“I thank those who took time to view the video and who offered their personal support to this song,” he said.
“Finally, in keeping with the massage of my song, let us continue to show honor and respect for our veterans who have faithfully served and those who are currently serving our great nation.”
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the Indiana area this morning hovered around $2.49 a gallon, compared with $2.42 statewide and $2.19 nationwide (pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says the late American author and motivational speaker Leo Buscaglia got it right with this observation: “Worry never robs tomorrow of its sorrow, it only saps today of its joy.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.