Indiana County farmers, business partners, community leaders and state police met Friday to renew the annual appeal for motorists to be aware, cautious and courteous when approaching and passing farm vehicles in the outlying areas.
Rural Road Safety Week is observed today through Saturday.
Promoting the event at the Walker & Walker Equipment dealership along Route 422 in Shelocta were Laura Herrington, executive director, Indiana County Tourist Bureau; Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman; Trooper Lindsey Shay, Pennsylvania State Police; Ed Rising, president, Indiana County Farm Bureau; Troopers Matthew Shrum and Kenny Sink; Tina Beilchick and Matt Learn, of the farm bureau; Trooper Greg Lenz; Zack Jobe, of Walker & Walker; Tonya Beilchick; Aaron Walker of Walker & Walker; Commissioners Sherene Hess and Mike Keith; and Ron Learn, vice president of the farm bureau.