An agency known most as a guardian of Indiana County waterways and as an ally to area farm operators and the agriculture community has set out on a grant-funded program that meets both missions in a new way.
Indiana County Conservation District is joining with area farmers and brewers to create an educational program for hops and malt grains production.
In the process, area brewhouses will soon have a new ale to serve on tap.
ICCD has been awarded almost $38,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for a project to increase market opportunities and boost competitiveness for special crops in the state. The district is one of eight agencies to share in the PDA funds.
District Manager Doug Beri called the program an unusual chance to improve public understanding of a distinct slice of the Indiana County farm industry.
“This is a unique opportunity for the district to work with our agricultural community on a non-traditional project that will help our local farmers learn how to diversify their operations to create additional financial sustainability,” Beri said.
“This project will fund the installation of a Hop Garden at the Indiana County Conservation District’s new office and education center as well as demonstration plots for malt grains with a participating local farmer.”
The grains and hops grown at the ICCD center will be sent for processing and then be delivered to a local brewery for the creation of a Conservation District beer. Educational workshops will be held throughout the duration of the project to teach farmers about growing malt grains and hops.
“This project also will help to create new market opportunities for area farmers to supply grains and hops that are in high demand by local craft breweries,” Beri said.
“I am pleased that the Department of Agriculture saw the value in this application for funding and commend the Conservation District for its creative vision and collaboration,” said Pa. Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, an early backer of the district’s grant application. “I was happy to support the application and the district’s efforts. The educational aspect will provide business development prospects for our rural agricultural community, while the partnership with a local brewery will act as a model for the industry to locally source the natural materials it needs, in turn making its products more marketable.”
Struzzi said demand for locally-grown farm products has been increasing in recent years.
“I hope local farmers take advantage of this opportunity to learn about crops that will fill the area’s needs while generating a profit,” Struzzi said.
Beri said the project is expected to start this year and be completed by July 2023.