State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the investigation is ongoing into a crash Tuesday afternoon that claimed the life of a Buffington Township motorcyclist.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a sport utility vehicle operated by a 79-year-old Homer City man collided at the intersection of state Route 403 and Camerons and Schultz roads with the motorcycle operated by Steven Paul McCloskey, 26, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV was not identified by state police. No indication was given about any charges.
Greenfield said the Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) Unit and Forensic Services Unit assisted at the scene.
An accident report issued today on the state police Troop A website says the cause of the crash has not been determined, pending crash reconstruction.
State police were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency along with Vintondale and Brush Valley volunteer firefighters and Citizens’ and Blacklick ambulance services. Route 119 Auto Sales and Tow Service also assisted.
ICEMA also dispatched Homer City Fire Department to stand by in the Brush Valley fire hall in the moments following the crash.
