State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the investigation is ongoing into a crash Tuesday afternoon that claimed the life of a Buffington Township motorcyclist.

State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a sport utility vehicle operated by a 79-year-old Homer City man collided at the intersection of state Route 403 and Camerons and Schultz roads with the motorcycle operated by Steven Paul McCloskey, 26, who was pronounced dead at the scene.