His assignment was perilous from the outset. Special Agent Gregory W. Spinelli was among several FBI officers who tracked down two bank robbery suspects said to be holed up in a motel in Charlotte, N.C.
The agents converged to serve warrants on the pair as they left their room. While officers arrested Bonnie Logan, Spinelli and other agents took chase after Arthur Mankins into a wooded area and to an apartment building construction site, according to an FBI account of the confrontation.
As his partner covered the front of the building, the rookie agent Spinelli headed to the back and was shot by Mankins.
Mecklenburg County police rushed Spinelli to a hospital, where he died about two hours later from wounds to his head and chest.
“You always worry about the danger,” Spinelli’s widow, Tina McElhatton, told The Gazette. “We thought about that but (being a special agent) was something he was really passionate about. Because (when) anybody carries a gun, there’s the possibility it could be used. But that was what he wanted to do.”
Spinelli was the youngest agent killed on duty in the history of the FBI. He had turned 24 years old seven days earlier.
Special Agent Spinelli was slain 50 years ago, March 15, 1973.
SPINELLI WAS born in Johnstown and grew up in New Florence before the family moved to Indiana. He attended Keith School, graduated in 1967 from Indiana Area High School and enrolled at Indiana University of Pennsylvania with his high school sweetheart, Christina “Tina” Mauro (they met in 10th grade Latin class). He majored in biology and planned to be an orthodontist; she studied to be a school teacher.
But Mauro’s uncle captured Spinelli’s imagination with a story of a relative who served in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and he was hooked on a new career.
Spinelli and Mauro married while they were in college and moved with their baby daughter to Washington after he got an entry level job with the FBI. Not yet the minimum age to be a special agent, he worked as a physical science technician, studying evidence under a microscope in the crime lab, until he qualified to be an investigator in the summer of 1972.
Melissa Andrea Spinelli was 2 when her father was killed, and her brother, Greg Spinelli Jr., was born two weeks after their father’s funeral.
SPINELLI’S FAMILY and friends remembered most his excitement and drive to excel at whatever he did.
“Greg was bright, funny, full of energy and extremely focused,” Joseph Marcoline said.
A classmate at Indiana and IUP, and a Theta Chi fraternity brother with Spinelli, Marcoline said he wasn’t surprised that his friend chose to go into law enforcement.
“Scholastic effort, Christian living and a cooperative attitude,” earned Spinelli the honor of the Boy of the Month from the Indiana Optimist Club in May 1964.
“He was such a smart guy. The smartest of the three of us,” his sister, Dolores “Dotsy” Gigliotti, of Albuquerque, N.M., said.
Greg Spinelli was the youngest; Dotsy was a year older. Their brother George Spinelli Jr. was the oldest.
“He got straight As in school. We always knew something special was going to happen for Greg,” Gigliotti said.
“I didn’t really hang out with him, being six years younger, but I knew him from our family functions. Very bright, very smart, very personable,” said Joe Mauro, now of Cochranton, Spinelli’s brother-in-law.
“Greg was a guy that was passionate about everything he did,” McElhatton said. “He didn’t just let things happen to him. He wanted to live his best life and he did; he made the most of every day. A lot of people don’t do that.”
Spinelli’s childhood pal, Tom Welles, now of Marana, Ariz., recalled their junior high days in the 1960s when they dressed in sharkskin suits with peg pants and velvet collars to go dancing on the Clark Race TV show in Pittsburgh.
“Oh, Greg loved Motown. We enjoyed playing Smokey Robinson & The Miracles and the Four Tops,” Welles said.
McElhatton, Gigliotti and Welles all described Spinelli as a prankster, a practical joker — so much so that April Fools Day was his favorite day of the year. Gigliotti said her brother had a hard time convincing others that he truly had become a father when Melissa was born, April 1, 1970.
Spinelli was an athlete, too. A football player for the St. Bernard School Bearcats (when his future wife’s dad was the coach), a Little League baseball player, and an intramural wrestler and football player at IUP, he made his biggest splash as a running back for the IAHS Indians football team.
An October 1965 Gazette clipping tells of Spinelli’s zeal in tackling a kickoff returner for the rival Central Cambria Red Devils who was racing along the sideline in front of Indiana’s players and coaches. Spinelli, who had been sidelined with a possible concussion leaped from the Indians’ bench and ran onto the field to make the play.
“Pandemonium ensued,” his teammate Welles said “The referees were so confused. They didn’t know how to call the play.”
“I think they called him ‘Mad Dog’ Spinelli,” McElhatton said. “That kind of followed him around for a while.”
The move cost the Indians a 15-yard penalty, but the defense held strong and protected a 13-7 victory.
“Hey, you gotta do what you gotta do!” teammate Donald Hogan remembered. “A great guy.”
SPINELLI’S KILLING stunned Indiana and his line-of-duty slaying made headlines across the U.S.
The funeral Mass at St. Bernard Church, then on North Fifth Street, drew hundreds of law enforcement officers from local, state and federal levels among the throngs of mourners from the community. FBI Acting Director L. Patrick Gray, the interim successor to J. Edgar Hoover, flew to Indiana for the service.
“What stands out to me is the pain on my dad’s face when all this happened,” Mauro said. “They’re part of your family — they married your daughter. And that’s what will not leave my memory.”
“Up until Greg’s death, it had been a long time since any FBI agents were killed in the line of duty,” Gigliotti said. “I don’t think it was on anybody’s mind. It was a different time. Policemen were very respected and their lives were revered.”
“We were in disbelief. At that time, the FBI was held in such very high esteem,” said retired Special Agent David Zacur, of Indiana. “To have something like this to happen to an agent was out of the ordinary. And Greg, at such a young age … I remember feeling for Tina.”
To honor his brother’s life and service, George Spinelli Jr. signed up for the FBI and made it his career. He died in 2017.
A scholarship fund set up in Greg’s name by his parents at IUP still annually presents the Gregory W. Spinelli Memorial Award to students in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice.
ZACUR DOCUMENTED the local and national impact of Spinelli’s life and his death in a scrapbook of downloaded clippings. Indiana Evening Gazette articles traced Spinelli’s young life in school, in community and in his passing. Articles about the deadly Charlotte gun battle appeared in Pittsburgh’s Press and Post-Gazette, the Philadelphia Daily News, papers across the Carolinas, and in publications in Chicago, Miami and Montana.
Not unlike other law enforcement and first response agencies, the agents of the FBI consider themselves a brotherhood, but the bond extends to include the wives, the sons and the daughters, making up a virtual family of all with ties to the bureau.
It’s no surprise that the safety net of that family sustained Tina Spinelli through her husband’s death, her son’s birth weeks later and in the years that followed.
“You put one foot in front of the other,” McElhatton said. “You don’t have a choice. I had little kids … you have to figure out what’s going to be the best for you the rest of your life.”
She had the reassurance of her parents and Spinelli’s parents that there could be a home for them in Indiana, “but my friends weren’t there,” she said. “A lot of people moved away from Indiana, and we had great friends in Charlotte. We had friends that I knew would always be around and we’re still friends with a lot of those people.”
So tight is that ongoing bond that she remains an FBI wife to this day. She married another FBI agent, John McElhatton, in 1974. He formally adopted the Spinelli children, and he and Tina had a daughter, Suzanne.
“I never had a problem. If I needed help, there was always somebody there,” Tina McElhatton said. “I was lucky that we had such people around. I think all of law enforcement is like that. When somebody dies, everybody realizes it could have been them, it could have been their wife or their husband. So they really do gather around.”
Tina McElhatton taught school for 20 years in Fairfax County, Va., and John McElhatton retired from the bureau in 1997. They now live in Richmond, Va.
The McElhattons planned to join other FBI personnel and family members today for what Zacur and other agents have made a yearly tradition in Indiana: gathering at St. Bernard Cemetery to lay a wreath at Spinelli’s grave and share memories of his service.
“It’s the FBI’s Service Martyrs Program, in an effort to not forget people like Greg — even if it is 50 years later,” Zacur said. “There are men and women who went before Greg, who lost their lives, who we still do these services for. As the older we get and as memories fade, we try to preserve as much as we can.”
Marcoline said he was given a commemorative coin celebrating Spinelli’s life during a ceremony a few years ago on the IUP campus. The coin is stamped EOW, for End of Watch.
“Although Greg’s watch is over, he will always remain my hero,” Marcoline said. “His life made me a better person, and his death reminds us all of the dangers that law enforcement officials face every day to protect our safety and way of life. We must never take their service for granted.”