His assignment was perilous from the outset. Special Agent Gregory W. Spinelli was among several FBI officers who tracked down two bank robbery suspects said to be holed up in a motel in Charlotte, N.C.

The agents converged to serve warrants on the pair as they left their room. While officers arrested Bonnie Logan, Spinelli and other agents took chase after Arthur Mankins into a wooded area and to an apartment building construction site, according to an FBI account of the confrontation.

