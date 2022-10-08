For the second year in a row, First Commonwealth Bank has achieved the ranking of No. 1 SBA lender, of dollars lent, in the Pittsburgh District for the federal fiscal year that completed on Sept. 30. The Pittsburgh SBA District encompasses 27 counties in western Pennsylvania.
In addition to the No. 1 ranking in the Pittsburgh District, First Commonwealth achieved the ranking of No. 2 overall across Pennsylvania and No. 4 overall across Ohio. The Ohio positioning was due to the bank’s performance of No. 3 in the Cleveland District and No. 6 in the Columbus, all in dollars lent. First Commonwealth fully integrated its SBA program in 2018, and has quickly risen into a top five lender in the Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Columbus (includes Cincinnati) districts. The institution also provides SBA lending in Florida and Texas, which, on a national scale, First Commonwealth rose to the ranking of No. 45, up from No. 74 last year.