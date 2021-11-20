Indiana-based First Commonwealth Bank has recently promoted five individuals to new positions within its Financial Solutions Network, which includes retail and small business banking.
The five leaders and their new roles are:
• David Louis, Financial Solutions area manager — Metro PA Southwest region. David joined First Commonwealth in 2014 and most recently served as a business banker in the Pittsburgh region. As an area manager, David will lead nine branch teams in this metro area, which includes offices in Downtown Pittsburgh and along the Route 19 and I-79 & I-376 corridors of Allegheny and Washington Counties.
• Shawn Love, Financial Solutions area manager — Metro PA Northeast region. Shawn has been with First Commonwealth Bank since 2012 and was most recently the manager of the Allegheny Township (Westmoreland County) branch. The Metro PA Northeast region covers the northeast suburbs of Pittsburgh including the Alle-Kiski Valley and a majority of Butler County, where Shawn will lead nine branch teams.
• Chad Martin, Financial Solutions area manager — Indiana/Jefferson region. Chad joined First Commonwealth Bank in February 2021 as a business banker, with more than 14 years of leadership experience. This new opportunity takes him back to his roots of retail bank leadership where he will lead 12 branch teams. Chad’s area will include covering the bank’s hometown of Indiana.
“David, Chad and Shawn have the very important work of leading our local branch teams in delivering outstanding customer experiences and improving the financial lives of our customers,” said Joe Culos, who leads First Commonwealth’s retail and small business network. “They have a history of great results in partnering with others to provide the best financial solutions for our retail and small business customers.”
• Patrick Thomas, business banker — Westmoreland region. Patrick most recently served as the Indiana/Jefferson area manager and has a strong track record of success and community service in his hometown of Greensburg and across Westmoreland County with a passion for helping small businesses start, grow and succeed.
• Scott Vidovich, business banker —Metro PA region. Scott has been a leader on the retail bank team in the Greater Pittsburgh area since 2006 with a strong knowledge of this competitive area’s business needs.
“With our recent ranking of top SBA lender in the Pittsburgh region, Scott and Patrick are the perfect leaders to help our business banking team continue their success,” Culos said. “I’m very proud of the work they’ve done for First Commonwealth and excited or them to help us be the best bank for businesses.”