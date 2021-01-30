First Commonwealth Bank has hired Chad Martin as a business banker, vice president covering Blair, Cambria, Indiana and Somerset counties.
Martin joins First Commonwealth with 14 years of experience in local banking.
“Over his career Martin has an outstanding track record of helping businesses in the communities we service, and will continue to be a tireless advocate for his customers by assisting them with the day-to-day business needs and both short and long-term growth,” Daniel Wagner, senior vice president, regional leader, said in a news release. “Chad is dedicated to community service and has a passion for strengthening the communities where he lives and works. He’ll simply be a great fit here at First Commonwealth Bank, and we’re excited to have him join our team.”
“With their recent national, state and local best bank and top workplace recognitions, First Commonwealth Bank continues to establish itself as a leader in their markets and as a bank that puts their customers, employees and communities above all else,” Martin said in the release. “I’m excited to join the business banking team and help continue this culture of success.”
Martin is a Marion Center Area High School alumnus and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He is also a recent graduate of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Advanced School of Banking.
He serves as president of the Downtown Indiana board of directors, the secretary/treasurer of the Indiana County Community Action Program and is an advisory board member of the Eberly Business College’s Center for Family Business. He is also an active participant in the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, specifically its Young Professionals Organization. He and his fiancé, Brandi, reside in Northern Cambria.