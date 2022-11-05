First Commonwealth Bank logo

First Commonwealth Bank will be hosting a “Share the Warmth” community campaign fundraiser across its footprint in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Through the month of November, First Commonwealth will match dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000 cumulatively, of money raised to 24 community action agencies within its communities.

“On behalf of Indiana County Community Action Program Inc., I appreciate First Commonwealth Bank for choosing to support ICCAP, and community action agencies all across this state of Pa. with the ‘Share the Warmth’ program,” said Michelle Faught, ICCAP executive director.

