First Commonwealth Bank will be hosting a “Share the Warmth” community campaign fundraiser across its footprint in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Through the month of November, First Commonwealth will match dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000 cumulatively, of money raised to 24 community action agencies within its communities.
“On behalf of Indiana County Community Action Program Inc., I appreciate First Commonwealth Bank for choosing to support ICCAP, and community action agencies all across this state of Pa. with the ‘Share the Warmth’ program,” said Michelle Faught, ICCAP executive director.
“This is what ‘community action’ is all about: building partnerships that work together to build, support and to meet the needs of their community. ICCAP could not provide a lot of the great programs that we do if it were not for businesses such as FCB supporting us not just financially, but also with their great team of volunteers.
“Thank you, First Commonwealth Bank, for all that you do to support your communities, and especially partnering with ICCAP to help meet the needs of Indiana County residents.”
Those interested in donating can visit www.fcbanking.com/timetoshare/ and follow the instructions to select the community action agency of their choosing. Additionally, donations by check will be accepted at all First Commonwealth community office locations, with the organization of their choosing being designated on the memo line.
“We are grateful for the work community action agencies do to serve those in need in our communities,” said Elizabeth Saraceno, AVP and community engagement manager with First Commonwealth Bank. “The past two years have been especially challenging and the agencies have been there at the forefront supporting the unique needs of their residents and making resources available. This fundraiser will allow them to help more individuals and fund programmatic needs and services to help the communities where we live and work. Please join us in supporting them. Together, we can make a difference.”
Other community action agencies in the region identified to receive donations include Cambria, Clearfield and Jefferson counties.