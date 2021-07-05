First Commonwealth Bank is not only one of the World’s Best Banks in the opinion of Forbes Magazine, but for a second year in a row the Indiana-based bank has been recognized by Forbes and Statista as one of America’s Best Banks for 2021.
Forbes and Statista identified First Commonwealth and others on their list of America’s Best-In-State Banks 2021 on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers.
They were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously have had checking accounts, regarding overall satisfaction as well as the following areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice.
“We continue to be humbled by the Forbes recognitions and the positive feedback we receive from our banking customers,” said First Commonwealth Financial Corporation CEO Mike Price. “Our employees continuously put customers first as they live out our mission of improving the financial lives of our neighbors and their businesses.”
In 2021 only 135 banks were awarded a spot on the list of America’s Best Banks. That placed First Commonwealth atop 97.3 percent of banks surveyed.
A complete list of banks is available on Forbes’ website, www.forbes.com.