Indiana-based First Commonwealth Bank has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2022.
First Commonwealth is one of 75 banks from the United States receiving this distinction and joining a total of 435 banks, from 27 countries, around the world.
In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes selected the World’s Best Banks 2022 winners based on an independent survey of more than 45,000 global bank customers. The surveys were administered using a series of online access panels and sampled bank customers. Participants rated the banks utilizing the following criteria: Customer Services, Digital Services, Financial Advice, Terms & Conditions and Trust.
“We continue to be humbled by the Forbes recognition, knowing that is derived from survey responses of bank customers. I’m especially proud of the digital offerings we continue to deliver,” said Mike Price, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation CEO. “This award is a great follow-up to our achievement last year as the No. 1 SBA lender in Pittsburgh and a top SBA lender across the state of Ohio. First Commonwealth is blessed to have a fantastic team of employees who work cohesively to make these recognitions a reality.”
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, has 118 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking centers in Pittsburgh, and Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.
The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, as well as Hudson.
It is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FCF.