First Commonwealth Bank has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2023. First Commonwealth is one of 75 banks from the United States receiving this distinction and joining a total of 415 banks (down 20 financial institutions from last year), from 32 countries around the world.
In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes selected the World’s Best Banks 2023 winners based on an independent survey of more than 48,000 global bank customers, up from 45,000 from last year. The surveys were administered using a series of online access panels and sampled bank customers. Participants rated the banks utilizing the following criteria: Customer Services, Digital Services, Financial Advice, Terms & Conditions and Trust.