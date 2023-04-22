Mark Berezansky

Mark Berezansky

 Submitted photo

Mark Berezansky has recently been named manager at First Commonwealth Bank’s Blairsville office, located at 53 E. Market St., Blairsville.

Berezansky joins First Commonwealth after serving more than 17 years as executive director at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Research Institute. Before his time at IUP, he previously served with both the National Drug Intelligence Center and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Tags