Mark Berezansky has recently been named manager at First Commonwealth Bank’s Blairsville office, located at 53 E. Market St., Blairsville.
Berezansky joins First Commonwealth after serving more than 17 years as executive director at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Research Institute. Before his time at IUP, he previously served with both the National Drug Intelligence Center and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“Mark is a highly regarded community leader and I know will excel in this role as well,” said Chad Martin, Financial Solutions Area Leader in Indiana and Jefferson counties for First Commonwealth. “He will be a wonderful addition to our team in Blairsville.”
In his role as manager of the Blairsville office, Berezansky will lead the effort in building new customer relationships and expanding current relationships to support customer needs in full-service personal and business banking, wealth, insurance and trust services.
Berezansky lives in Indiana with his wife, Paula. They have two children, Matthew and Lauren. He is a current member of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce board of directors and also a previous past board member of the Indiana Evening Rotary.