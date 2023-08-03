Adam Marangoni has recently been named community office manager at First Commonwealth Bank’s Regency office, located at 1540 Oakland Ave., White Township.
Marangoni recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary in the banking industry, serving roles with SunTrust/Truist, PNC and S&T banks.
“Adam is a tremendous banking professional with a wealth of banking experience,” said Dan Wagner, Financial Solutions regional leader for First Commonwealth’s Community PA region. “He will be a tremendous addition to our Regency Mall team in Indiana.”
In his role as manager of the Regency Mall office, Marangoni will lead the effort in building new customer relationships and expanding current relationships to support customer needs in full-service personal and business banking, wealth, insurance and trust services.
“I am excited to be leading the Regency Mall team and getting to know the personal and business banking customers in First Commonwealth’s hometown of Indiana,” Marangoni said. “With the recognitions the bank has received, this is a wonderful opportunity.”
Marangoni lives in Apollo and is looking forward to getting involved in the Indiana community.
