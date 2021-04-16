Forbes Magazine is calling First Commonwealth Bank and others on its 2021 list of World’s Best Banks “financiers to the looming economic recovery” following a COVID-19 pandemic that lasted more than a year.
In an article published this week, Forbes writer Antoine Gara said First Commonwealth was among 75 United States banks and 500 from 28 countries that stood out in an annual survey of more than 43,000 global bank customers.
“Lenders were able to maintain the flow of credit to businesses and households,” Gara wrote. “They raised emergency capital for small businesses and extended debt maturities for large corporations, originated and refinanced home loans, and were the cog in which stimulus checks and relief payments were transmitted.”
The survey was conducted once again in collaboration with the analytics firm Statista. First Commonwealth has been among banks that stood out in each of the past three years.
“This year’s recognition may be the most significant of the three,” First Commonwealth Financial Corporation CEO Mike Price said in a news release issued by First Commonwealth Bank’s Indiana-based holding company.
“In the past 13 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic challenges, banks have been called upon to help keep our economy going,” Price said. “From implementing payment relief to our customers, funding nearly 5,000 PPP loans, and unveiling a new digital banking platform for our personal banking and business customers, this distinction is a testament to the hard work of our employees especially in response to unanticipated circumstances.”
The Statista-Forbes surveys were administered using a series of online access panels and sampled bank customers. Participants rated the banks on such criteria as Customer Services, Digital Services, Financial Advice, Terms & Conditions and Trust.
First Commonwealth and its 1,578 employees placed 41st among the 75 U.S. banks.
Pittsburgh’s Dollar Bank (18th place), PNC Financial Services (39th) and First National Bank (60th) also made the list, as did Fulton Bank in Lancaster (35th) and Wesbanco in Wheeling (42nd). First Commonwealth has 119 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking centers in Pittsburgh, and Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Allegheny County, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio.
The complete list of banks is available on Forbes’ website, www.forbes.com.