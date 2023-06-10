America Saves this week announced First Commonwealth Bank as a recipient of the 2023 Designation of Savings Excellence Award, the only national award focused on recognizing financial institutions for their work in helping Americans improve financial stability.
This is the fourth year in a row First Commonwealth has received the award.
The coveted honor highlights banks and credit unions that made an extraordinary effort to promote positive saving behaviors in their community during the annual America Saves Week campaign.
First Commonwealth was one of only 15 recipients (eight banks and seven credit unions) to be honored this year out of more than 3,900 organizations who participated in America Saves Week in 2023, which took place Feb. 27-March 3.
“America Saves has the distinct honor of working with financial institutions that actually care about their customers and members,” said Kia McCallister-Young, director of America Saves. “That has always been a stand-out point to me, that the organizations that participate in America Saves Week go the extra mile; there’s no requirement to be a part of this campaign, they’re here because they want to be and they believe in the message of helping their employees, constituents and community be more financially confident. We’re thrilled to be able to honor these banks and credit unions and highlight their hard work.”
America Saves Week is a time-honored, national event bringing together thousands of organizations across multiple sectors to transform the lives of Americans by encouraging them to save successfully. First Commonwealth, alongside other participating financial institutions, helped reach nearly 9 million people and during the week-long event, individuals deposited more than $788 million into new or existing savings accounts.
“We are so thrilled with this recognition by America Saves and parent organization, Consumer Federation of America,” said Anna Frank, financial education coordinator for First Commonwealth Bank. “Participating in America Saves Week each year is a wonderful way to help teach our community members how to manage and save their hard-earned money. We believe that is more important than ever in today’s economy, and providing financial education is one of our favorite ways to live our mission.”
Additionally, First Commonwealth Bank, through Frank’s efforts, was recognized in 2022 by the American Bankers Association Foundation with its Community Commitment Award for Financial Education.
