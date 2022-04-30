First Commonwealth Bank has earned the 2022 America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence award, an honor explicitly reserved for financial institutions that created measurable impact and displayed exceptional achievement during the annual America Saves Week campaign.
First Commonwealth Bank is one of only six banks and seven credit unions honored with this distinction out of nearly 3,100 participating organizations of America Saves Week, which took place Feb. 21 to 25.
“We greatly appreciate this recognition by America Saves and parent organization, Consumer Federation of America,” offered Anna Frank, financial literacy coordinator for First Commonwealth Bank. “While we are actively involved in financial literacy programs in our schools and community organizations year-round, we love the partnership and spotlight America Saves offers in late February every year.”
In total, the work of these financial institutions contributed to an impressive collective impact. During America Saves Week, these financial institutions helped to encourage nearly 415,000 individuals to deposit $1,134,122,355 into new and existing savings accounts and establish automatic savings. Individually, First Commonwealth Bank opened more than 250 new accounts and conducted a total of 10 financial literacy sessions during America Saves Week. In 2021, First Commonwealth conducted a total of nearly 450 virtual and in-person financial education sessions to more than 5,000 children, teens and adults.