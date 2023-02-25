First Commonwealth Bank was recently recognized with the “Doing well by doing good” Award by Mastercard for its financial and volunteering community support. This is the fourth annual Community Institutions Segment Awards presented by Mastercard, and First Commonwealth was recognized for the impact being made in their local communities.
In the announcement, Fred Grigsby and Paul Tobin from Mastercard’s Community Institutions division applauded First Commonwealth by stating, “This award is a well-deserved honor that is reflective of all the hard work your institution has put into promoting community service, philanthropy and charitable contributions. This is an impressive testament to your organization’s commitment to making a difference and doing well by doing good in the communities you serve. Mastercard strongly believes in the power of community impact and our values are shared across the enterprise of our partnership.”