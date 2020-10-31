First Commonwealth Bank recently introduced new digital banking platforms for both personal and business customers. The new customer experience provides modern, personal services and enhanced security for online and mobile banking in response to the rapidly changing banking behaviors of customers.
The new technology offers customers a unified experience when accessing their finances via laptop, tablet or smartphone, and is almost nine times faster than competitors’ apps. It also includes enhanced security features, including two-factor authentication and biometric identification options. Customers can customize their views to have quick access to their preferred information they want, and personal conversations are available with local representatives to maintain the personal connections and assistance that customers experienced in branches.
Customers can also enjoy the Person-to-Person (P2P) payment functionality within their banking experience with access to Zelle, which allows customers to send and receive money with friends, family and almost anyone they trust within minutes when both parties are already enrolled with Zelle.
For larger commercial business clients, a new suite of online treasury management services was introduced early in the summer. The platform makes it easier for customers to conduct business with a customizable user interface and intuitive payment processing.
While the infrastructure of this enhanced digital banking platform has been underway for some time, the need to implement was accelerated in recent months in response to customer’s heightened demand for digital services and faster payments.
“Digital banking adoption has increased significantly over the past five years, with almost three quarters of our personal customers using at least one digital banking method,” bank EVP/Business Integration Group Manager Norman Montgomery said in a news release. “During COVID, that behavior was amplified; we saw adoption that we expected over the next couple of years happen in a matter of months. We are confident that these new platforms will be a great enhancement for our customers’ changing behaviors.”