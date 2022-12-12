The Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County had its annual holiday party on Dec. 4 at Spaghetti Benders.
A large carton of food items and a donation of $115 were given to the Indiana County Community Action Program. In addition to FDWIC members, attendees also included a variety of Pennsylvania Democrats.
Democratic candidates for 2023 and Democrats in leadership positions include, from left, candidate for Pennsylvania Superior Court Bryan Neft; Centre County Prothonotary Jeremy S. Breon; Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women President Dianne Gregg; Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess; and candidate for Pennsylvania Supreme Court Debbie Kunselman.