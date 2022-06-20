The Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County conducted a candlelight Volunteer Celebration ceremony at Getty Park on June 13.
In addition to honoring the volunteers, the FDWIC’s newly established Community Service Awards were presented to two volunteers who made outstanding contributions to the community. The two award winners were Ron Riley and Gail Riley of Indiana County.
Ron Riley was presented the award for faithfully gathering and carefully analyzing COVID statistics released by the state. These statistics inform the public about the number of COVID cases and deaths in Indiana and Armstrong counties. His analysis is published in The Indiana Gazette.
Furthermore, on behalf of Indiana residents, Ron advocates that the county commissioners provide more COVID information and resources to county residents. To keep pressure on the elected officials, he has written many letters to the editor and spoken at many county commissioners meetings.
Gail Riley received the Community Service Award for her numerous contributions to the community. She made thousands of child and adult COVID face masks that she distributes for free to her friends and others in the community, including to the nurses at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She has a box in front of her house where anyone can pick up masks at any time.
She also delivers food baskets and gift cards to those who are ill or grieving and is an active executive board member of FDWIC.