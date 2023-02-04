The Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County will hold its annual spaghetti dinner and petition-signing event from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the F.O.E #1468 Eagles Club at 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
The cost will be $20 for adult tickets and $12 for children ages 5 to 12. Eat-in and take-out will be available. The meal will include salad, spaghetti with or without a meatball, a dinner roll and coffee or tea. Gluten-free pasta will be available if noted on the order. And, of course, one of the group’s members’ desserts will cap off the meal.
For tickets, send a check and the names of the those attending to FDWIC, Att. Nancy Westburg, PO Box 102, Indiana, PA 15701. Be sure to note dietary restrictions.
Though meals will also be available for walk-ins, reserving a ticket by Monday, Feb. 13, will be helpful for planning purposes. Some members will also be selling tickets in advance.
There is confirmation that several of the statewide judicial candidates will be attending, including Debbie Kunselman, Jill Beck, Pat Dugan and Bryan Neft, along with local row office, school board and magistrate candidates.
The organization invites all members to bring a dessert (homemade or store-bought) to share, to purchase tickets and to recruit friends and neighbors to register for the event. This is the main FDWIC fundraiser for the year, and the group needs all Indiana County Democrats to plan to join us. Please contact Linda Cline at chinablues age@gmail.com to volunteer a dessert. She would like to have an idea of what you are contributing. Desserts need to arrive at the Eagles club any time after 10 a.m. on Feb. 19 and, if possible, by 11 a.m.
Members and friends who are willing to work the event doing setup, serving or cleanup, please contact Lynne Alvine, who is chairing the event, at lynneinpa @gmail.com.