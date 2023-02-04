FDWIC spaghetti dinner promo

Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County members are making plans for their annual spaghetti dinner to be held from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Eagles Club, 420 Philadelphia St. In the front row are Nancy Westburg, left, and Arlene Wanatosky. In the back row, from left, are Lynne Alvine, Celinda Scott and Anna Goldman.

 Submitted photo

The Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County will hold its annual spaghetti dinner and petition-signing event from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the F.O.E #1468 Eagles Club at 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana.

The cost will be $20 for adult tickets and $12 for children ages 5 to 12. Eat-in and take-out will be available. The meal will include salad, spaghetti with or without a meatball, a dinner roll and coffee or tea. Gluten-free pasta will be available if noted on the order. And, of course, one of the group’s members’ desserts will cap off the meal.