Time is running out for passage of the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act, or LACRA. But there is still an opportunity to pass LACRA before the redistricting process begins in summer or fall. This bill is important because it supports and strengthens the existing process in which legislators draw the lines.
The Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County has scheduled an emergency Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Monday with local Fair District leaders Stanley Chepaitis and Sid Reger. They will inform the public of the latest information on the bill’s progress before the present PA Legislative session ends. To register, please email sboser12@gmail.com.
LACRA has strict prohibitions on partisan or racial gerrymandering and provides for public transparency and accountability of the redistricting process, the federation says. Passing it would insure that the lawsuits and public condemnation that dogged the 2011 redistricting will not occur this time around.
Pennsylvania deserves fair districts that will create a legislature that is an honest reflection of the state’s population. LACRA already has broad bipartisan support. Public awareness is needed now to ensure that it gets to the floor of the legislature for a vote.