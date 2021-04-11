All interested individuals are invited to attend the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County virtual public meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday. The focus of this program will be how falsehoods about the 2020 election are being used to justify limiting voting rights.
Although all credible analyses of the 2020 presidential election have reported no election irregularities, and though countless lawsuits claiming there was fraud have been dismissed by courts at various levels, some, including local legislators, persist in suggesting there was election fraud. Legislation now being considered in Harrisburg could restrict Pennsylvanians’ ability to vote in future elections. What is fact? What is fiction? What is the current status of election security in Pennsylvania?
Centre County PA State Representative Scott Conklin (D-77th District) will join us for this program and offer an up-to-date look at several bills that have been introduced in the Pennsylvania House. He will share his assessment of the goals of these bills and how they will fare moving forward. We will also discuss what we, as interested citizens, can do to help keep access to voting secure in the Commonwealth.
Anyone interested in registering for this program should send an email to sboser12@gmail.com.
Those who register will receive both the link to the meeting and two articles debunking some of the most widespread misinformation about the 2020 general election. Reading them will provide background for Conklin’s presentation, which will include time for questions from the audience.