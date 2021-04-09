Federal officials have fine-tuned a financial aid program to help families of people who died from COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic,
A funeral assistance program run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a call center to take requests for assistance beginning Monday.
The phone bank numbers will be published on the FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance website.
The call center will operate 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program imposes many conditions on those requesting aid, but it does not set an income threshold. Funerals that were prepaid or covered by a preneed insurance policy or trust are not eligible for reimbursement; however, expenses beyond the limit of the coverage would be eligible.
Those who paid for funeral expenses with the proceeds of a life insurance policy are eligible.
Eligible funeral expenses include but are not limited to: transfer of remains, casket or urn, burial plot or cremation niche, marker or headstone, clergy or officiant services, arrangement of the funeral ceremony and more.
The program covers expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, and has no deadline.