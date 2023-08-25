The chief growth officer for the Allegheny Conference on Community Development believes the Southwestern Pennsylvania region — including Indiana, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties — is being made more attractive for large-scale energy and advanced manufacturing investment by an Energy Communities Bonus Tax Credit.
Matt Smith, a former Pittsburgh area state senator with relatives in Indiana County, believes incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act are generating a substantial uptick for the entire region.
“I think it is driven by companies looking at the long game, looking at long-term investment,” Smith said.
Smith was reacting to an announcement this week by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton.
“Our coal communities have a storied tradition of powering our nation since the Industrial Revolution and that’s what makes them uniquely qualified for new energy jobs,” Casey said. “With the new tax credits I fought for in the Inflation Reduction Act, more clean energy projects will be built in our communities and Pennsylvania workers will continue to light the way into the future.”
One of Smith’s associates in ACCD was called by Casey to testify to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee in May.
Patty Horvatich, senior vice president for business investment at the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, an affiliate of ACCD, spoke about how Southwestern Pennsylvania is well-equipped to compete for new energy and manufacturing investments and to explain the impacts they will have on the region.
She also testified that the new incentives were already driving new business interest in investing in the region.
Smith said that could include such venues as the Air Liquide biomethane digester being developed at the 119 Business Park in Center Township, the now-shuttered Homer City Generation LLC plant not far from the business park, and the Northpointe development in Armstrong County, now known as the Regional Industrial Development Corporation Armstrong Innovation Park, off state Route 28 between Kittanning and Freeport.
“We would sort of identify those sites as well as others as mega sites,” Smith said. “Large, contiguous tracks of land that provide a choice location for extensive industrial operation.”
Smith also hailed efforts such as the business and industrial parks developed by such individuals as Byron G. Stauffer Jr. of the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, and promoted by such individuals as state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana.
The Allegheny Conference says its aim is to bring together public and private sector leaders across 10 counties around Pittsburgh to define and communicate a regional vision, build partnerships and mobilize action to advance a shared vision for the future.
ACCD now is criss-crossing the region, bringing its members together to provide input and perspectives on the conference’s next three-year workplan.
One such meeting brought various ACCD associates to the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on Aug. 10. Indiana Borough Council President Peter Broad talked about it in his report to council Tuesday night.
ACCD spokesman Phil Cynar said the fruit of their labor will be a new workplan, to be presented at the conference’s annual meeting in the first quarter of 2024.
