The United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday dismissed federal claims against the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District in a lawsuit filed by the citizen’s group Save Our Saltsburg Schools that aimed to stop a reconfiguration plan.
The court also dismissed, for lack of jurisdiction, two remaining counts dealing with state law claims, in addition to denying as moot an emergency motion for a preliminary injunction to keep Saltsburg Middle/High School open.
The two federal claims, counts I and II of the lawsuit, were dismissed “with prejudice” and cannot be further pursued.
Count I claimed a violation of procedural due process regarding the U.S. Constitution, specifically the 14th Amendment, alleging in part that the district failed to follow procedure and the “board decided to consolidate SMHS and BMHS and close SMHS before considering public input and concerns.” Count II claimed the district deprived students “of an equal and adequate education.”
The state law claims, counts III and IV, were dismissed for lack of jurisdiction and “without prejudice.” Those claims may be refiled in state court.
Count III dealt with procedural due process pursuant to the Pennsylvania Constitution. Count IV, regarding breach of fiduciary duty under Pennsylvania Common Law, claimed the district “breached that duty when it intentionally failed to act in good faith and solely for the best interests of its students when it voted to consolidate.”
Count 1 and Count III were withdrawn by SOSS in a response to the district’s motion to dismiss prior to being dismissed by the court.
“There is no question that decisions impacting the education of children hit close to the proverbial home and elicit strong emotions from many different constituencies,” U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV wrote in his opinion. “There is, likewise, no question that decisions regarding public education are largely left to the broad discretion of local school officials and are predominantly guided by state law. Only in rare circumstances will federal questions, much less constitutional considerations, be involved.
“Here, SOSS attempts to inject claims under the United States Constitution into what is, quintessentially, a matter of state law and local discretion. Their assertion of violations of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is without merit and cannot stand.”
He wrote “SOSS failed to plead a plausible equal protection claim,” saying allegations by SOSS were “unquestionably bare-boned.”
“SOSS failed to plead a plausible equal protection ‘class of one’ claim,” he wrote. “It neither asserts that SMHS students are being treated differently than any similarly situated class — including BMHS students, nor has it pled enough to overcome the presumption of rationality afforded to the School District.”
“There is nothing in the Complaint that plausibly asserts that SMHS students are being treated differently than students of BMHS or anyone else,” he continued. “Rather, they will attend the same school as those students currently attending BMHS. There is no allegation that the students of the two existing schools will be treated any differently in the merged school, that they will have different academic or athletic opportunities, different teachers or different facilities within the existing physical plant.”
Stickman said the only contention “that would remotely support” the claim is that SHMS students will be forced to commute for a longer distance.
“This argument is also unavailing,” he wrote. “In any school district, there will be students who live nearer or farther from the school facilities. This does not inure to a constitutional violation for those students who have a longer and less convenient commute.
“Further, when there is a merger of schools where one is closed and one remains open, some students lose their existing school, will be uprooted and will have to travel farther than others to attend the new school. This does not vest an equal protection claim in those whose school closes.”
In dismissing Count II, Stickman wrote SOSS “failed to plead a plausible equal protection claim” as well.
“State law vests school districts with broad authority over determinations relating to school closures and consolidations,” he wrote. “Only in the rarest circumstances should courts, especially federal courts, inject themselves into decisions made by school directors and only where the constitutional or other federal issue is clear and unavoidable. This makes sense — not every exercise of local government discretion implicates federal issues. Most do not.
“School leaders are directly and democratically accountable to their constituents and have a much deeper understanding of district-wide issues than unelected federal judges. This is why the law affords their decisions a presumption of rationality. Nothing pled in this case disturbs that presumption.”
Stickman summed up the ruling in his conclusion.
“For the reasons set forth above, Count I (which has been abandoned) and Count II will be dismissed with prejudice,” he wrote. “Counts III and IV assert only state law claims and will be dismissed without prejudice to SOSS’s ability to refile in state court. Because the Court is dismissing SOSS’s Complaint it will, likewise, deny as moot its Emergency Motion for Preliminary Injunctive Relief.”
Effective July 1, the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District will be renamed River Valley School District under the reconfiguration plan, which closes Saltsburg Middle/High School and transports those students to the Blairsville campus.
The district plans to reopen SMHS as the Southern Indiana County Steam Academy in the 2022-2023 school year.