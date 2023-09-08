The Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County is beginning a diaper drive this weekend. People are asked to donate new diapers for babies or toddlers that will be given to Indiana County Community Action Program and Chevy Chase to distribute to families in Indiana County.
Please bring the diapers to the Democratic booth outside Democratic Headquarters at 572 Philadelphia St. in Indiana during the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival today and Saturday, or to the Sept. 11 membership meeting at Hoss’s from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Cash donations are also welcome.
