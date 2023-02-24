More than 150 people attended the annual Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County’s annual spaghetti dinner and petition-signing Sunday at the F.O.E #1468 Eagles Club, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Seated in the front row, from left, are Ron Fairman, state committeeman, and James Smith, Indiana County Democratic Committee chair.
Standing, from left, are Carver Murphy, representing Commonwealth Court candidate Bryan Neft; Lynne Alvine, FDWIC political action chair, event chair and representing Supreme Court Judge candidate Debbie Kunkelman; Sherene Hess, Indiana County commissioner and candidate for re-election; Caitlin Handerhan, representing Superior Court candidate Jill Beck; AnnMarie Everett, candidate for Central District Magistrate; and Nancy Westburg, FDWIC president.