All interested individuals are invited to attend a Zoom presentation titled “Undemocratic Electoral College and How to Fix It” at the general meeting of the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County.
The meeting will be held June 7 at 7 p.m. Please register by contacting Susan Boser at sboser12@gmail.com. The public is invited.
The speaker will be Dr. Sarah Wheeler, associate professor of political science at Indiana University of Pennsylvania since 2001. She received her Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Government from the University of Notre Dame. She then received her Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh.
Wheeler is the graduate coordinator for the Masters in Public Affairs at IUP and the internship director for the Political Science Department.