At its annual meeting June 23, Evergreen Conservancy presented its 2022 Evergreen Awards to John and JoAnne Ferraro and the Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited at its Tanoma Outdoor Environmental Education Center.
Evergreen Conservancy has been giving the Evergreen Award since 2012. At that time, the conservancy board recognized that much was being done in environmental and nature areas but one person did not know what others were doing. The first Evergreen Award was given to Lee Roy Vatter.
Since then, John Novak, Karen Eller of Plant-It-Earth, John Somonick, Alex Lezark, Art Grguric, Dr. Katie Farnsworth, Anne Daymut, Tammie Robinson and Friends of White’s Woods have received the Evergreen Award.
Dr. Robert Eppley received a lifetime achievement award.
John and JoAnne Ferraro have been involved in environmental issues for a long time. JoAnne is active on the environmental committee of the League of Women Voters and helped write Marcellus Shale guidelines for land and water issues.
JoAnne is the administrative assistant for Indiana County Pennsylvania Senior Environment Corps and has sent out the newsletter for more than 20 years.
John and JoAnne have done water testing in creeks all around Indiana County for many years for PASEC, Kiski-Connemaugh Stream Team and Evergreen Conservancy. They download water quality data to create a permanent record.
The Ferraros are founding members of Evergreen Conservancy, members of Blacklick Watershed and Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited. JoAnne is an active member of the Stormwater Education Partnership.
The Ferraros plant riparian buffer zones, and help with environmental education programs and litter pick-ups. John participates in macro invertebrate sampling in creeks throughout the county.
Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited is celebrating its 50th year of activity in Indiana County. The organization was originally the Evergreen Chapter but changed its name to Ken Sink chapter in 1975 after the chapter president.
Mr. Sink, in addition to being chapter president, was president of both the state and national organizations. The mission of Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited is to improve and maintain cold water fisheries throughout Indiana County as well as support national initiatives to achieve a habitat for native trout.
Trout Unlimited is known mostly for its fly-tying classes and support of Trout in the Classroom. TU sends a young person to conservation camp each year. The chapter also has a youth council giving young people a voice on chapter activities.
Bobby Kish and Damian Kordell accepted the award for the Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Barrie Mann is the current president.