Fetterman

John Fetterman posed for a portrait at his home Friday in Braddock.

 Jared Wickerham/Pa. Capital-Star

BRADDOCK — By now, most people are aware that U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has been through a difficult time over the past year, to put it mildly.

Pennsylvania’s freshman senator has staged a remarkable comeback and has plenty of things he wants to talk about besides his health issues, but to recap: He suffered a stroke last May, but won a bruising Senate campaign in the 2022 midterm election. He spent six weeks at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center being treated for clinical depression, and has been the subject of numerous TV and magazine profiles focused on how he handled the news of his depression and hospitalization: with bravery and transparency.