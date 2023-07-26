The evolution of a 2024 National Defense Authorization Act continues in the United States Senate, where an amendment introduced by a bipartisan group of senators, including two from the Tri-State area, would prohibit the sale of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to adversarial nations.
The amendment was introduced by Sens. John Fetterman, D-Braddock, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and was part of Senate floor consideration of the annual bill authorizing funding for the Department of Defense.
“We absolutely should not be selling oil from our country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to our foreign adversaries. China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea should not be able to purchase oil from a reserve meant to protect the energy security of America and our allies — it’s that simple,” Fetterman said.
It also built off companion legislation by Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Chester County, passed the House earlier this year, prohibiting entities owned or controlled by China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea from purchasing oil from the strategic reserve, as well as exports of that oil to those countries.
It was Fetterman’s first piece of legislation to receive a vote by the full Senate since he took office in January. It now is part of the Senate’s version of the NDAA that is slated to receive final passage next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.