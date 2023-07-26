Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

The evolution of a 2024 National Defense Authorization Act continues in the United States Senate, where an amendment introduced by a bipartisan group of senators, including two from the Tri-State area, would prohibit the sale of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to adversarial nations.

The amendment was introduced by Sens. John Fetterman, D-Braddock, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and was part of Senate floor consideration of the annual bill authorizing funding for the Department of Defense.