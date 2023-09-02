U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Braddock, said Thursday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommending that the Drug Enforcement Administration reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I drug to Schedule III “is a massive win for the Biden administration and a strong step in the right direction on marijuana policy.”
DEA defines Schedule III substances “as drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence,” while Schedule I substances are “drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”
DEA includes marijuana or cannabis as a Schedule I drug, along with heroin, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), methaqualone and peyote.
It says some examples of Schedule III drugs are products containing less than 90 milligrams of codeine per dosage unit (Tylenol with codeine), ketamine, anabolic steroids and testosterone.
However, the senator, who as lieutenant governor conducted a “Statewide Recreational Marijuana Listening Tour” in Indiana and elsewhere to seek input about legalizing marijuana, said “it cannot be the last action we take on marijuana policy. In the Senate, I will keep fighting to go further, to legalize marijuana and restore the lives of the countless people across this country who have lost their futures from the use of a plant and the failed ‘War on Drugs.’”
Fetterman recalled meeting with President Biden in Pittsburgh nearly a year ago “and requested that he and his administration do something on marijuana policy.”
On April 14, 2019, Fetterman brought his marijuana tour to the PNC Room at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
“It was civil, it was robust, it was well-attended,” Fetterman said. “I was grateful for everyone coming out.”
There were approximately 200 in attendance, though that number fluctuated as people came and went throughout the 90-minute forum. The PNC Room in the KCAC was set up for an audience of up to 320.
At the end, according to an aide to Fetterman, a show of hands showed 70 percent of those in attendance favored legalization of “adult recreational marijuana.”
Most of the rest of the audience raised their hands in opposition, while a few said they were undecided. Fetterman said those results were typical of what he normally would hear across the commonwealth.
An exception came the day before in Jefferson County, Fetterman said, where the split was more “con” than “pro” on the question of making pot legal, by 60 to 40 percent.
“Moving marijuana from Schedule I will have huge benefits for people across Pennsylvania and this country, especially our veterans who rely on it as treatment for conditions like PTSD,” Fetterman said in a news release Thursday. “But we should also be clear that we have been in this exact spot before, with science on the side of rescheduling, only to have the DEA and its destructive ‘War on Drugs’ mindset block reform. That must not happen again.”
A speaker at the KCAC was state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson County, then the state representative for Jefferson County and northern Indiana County.
“This discussion is about going full-blown Colorado,” Dush said. “We have to take a close look at this.”
Others in attendance at the forum included state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
“I have some legitimate concern, as a parent, and as a community leader,” Struzzi said after the forum. “We need a lot more information before we decide ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ on this.”
Other speakers also raised concerns.
“I have never met anyone who used heroin that did not start with marijuana,” said Kami Anderson, executive director of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. “There are a lot of people who cannot stop at marijuana.”
Fetterman insisted that the tour had “nothing to do with my views.” However, in his news release Thursday, Fetterman’s office said, following the conclusion of the listening tour, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he supported marijuana legalization.
