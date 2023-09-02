Fetterman listening tour at KCAC

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman conducted a 90-minute forum on legalization of recreational marijuana on April 14, 2019, at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. Joining him on the dais were, at left, then-Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson and, to Fetterman’s right, state Rep. Jim Struzzi and Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette file photo

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Braddock, said Thursday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommending that the Drug Enforcement Administration reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I drug to Schedule III “is a massive win for the Biden administration and a strong step in the right direction on marijuana policy.”

DEA defines Schedule III substances “as drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence,” while Schedule I substances are “drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”