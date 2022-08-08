John Fetterman

John Fetterman (D), with wife Gisele.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail this week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke.

The campaign announced that Fetterman, 52, will conduct a rally in Erie, a key bellwether county in Pennsylvania, on Friday.

