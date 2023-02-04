Fetterman aids

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., meets with reproductive rights advocates on Capitol Hill on Jan. 31.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania Capitol-Star

When he was out on the campaign trail last year, then Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman used closed-captioning technology so that he could participate in a high-profile debate and answer questions from interviewers as he contended with auditory processing issues stemming from a life-threatening stroke.

Now that he’s U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., the normally very staid U.S. Senate chamber is getting a high-tech upgrade to help its newest member do his job as he continues his recovery, according to a published report.

