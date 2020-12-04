Fewer faculty members face retrenchment or layoffs by the end of the 2020-21 academic year than first was reported in recent weeks at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
And a spokeswoman for the university said Thursday that the total may go down further.
IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said seven retrenchment letters sent to tenured faculty members by an October deadline have been pulled, due to unexpected or unanticipated situations, such as retirements.
That’s rather than the one letter pulled as was reported Wednesday by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties.
“We are continuing to work with faculty leadership,” Fryling said.
Also, that brings the total for IUP down to 74, not 113 as reported Thursday. Originally, 81 retrenchment letters were announced at IUP.
APSCUF spokeswoman Kathryn Morton was referring to what had been 113 tenured faculty getting retrenchment letters at five of the 14 Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education universities. That included 81 at IUP, 21 at Edinboro, and the rest at Cheyney, Lock Haven and Mansfield.
Meanwhile, a second deadline for retrenchment letters passed this week. APSCUF said IUP issued a retrenchment letter to a non-tenured faculty member who had been employed for more than two years.
Two additional deadlines remain.
The APSCUF contract requires second-year probationary non-tenured faculty members to be sent letters by certified mail or hand delivery on or before Dec. 15, and first-year probationary non-tenured faculty members must be notified on or before March 1.
At one time, 10 of the 14 PASSHE institutions considered retrenching faculty. Prior to Oct. 30, Bloomsburg, Kutztown and Millersville rescinded their warnings. California and Clarion rescinded their warnings last month.
Cheyney, Edinboro, Lock Haven and Mansfield did not issue additional letters by Tuesday.
APSCUF represents some 5,000 faculty and coaches. PASSHE also includes East Stroudsburg, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester universities.