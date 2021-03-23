There was more activity over the past weekend than over IUPatty’s weekend of 2020 — but fewer than in 2019.
That’s according to information released Monday by the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, or I-ACT, and Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania disavows any connection to IUPatty’s. IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said campus police had 80 service complaints between 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
During those same hours the previous weekend IUP’s police department received 61 service complaints.
Fryling said incidents over this weekend included three public drunkenness citations, as well as one open container citation, one other liquor code violation, one case of criminal mischief and one theft.
IUP PD also reported providing 12 assists to Indiana Borough Police Department.
IBPD reported handling 108 calls for service between Friday and Sunday. That was up from last year’s report of zero incidents or arrests, but down from 194 calls for service over a comparable period in 2019.
Borough police received 11 noise complaints, dealt with two disorderly gatherings, investigated six thefts and one drug incident, and also had two cases of public drunkenness, three of harassment, two of disorderly conduct, and one each of criminal mischief, and driving under the influence. There also was a case of a fugitive from justice.
White Township officials reported gatherings, but no incidents of significant concern.
Between Thursday and Sunday, state police did not investigate any criminal incidents in Indiana Borough, but did deal with four disturbances, four DUI arrests, two vehicle crashes and one each of disorderly conduct, simple assault and drug possession arrests. Troopers also served two warrants.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said two of the four disturbances occurred on Malibu Drive in White Township and were found to have been hosted by the same person. On Friday at 11:48 p.m., Greenfield said a patrol unit member was dispatched to a large disturbance along Malibu Drive. He said troopers found the roadway closed due to a large party involving several hundred people.
He said the trooper issued an order to disperse and after approximately 30 minutes the roadway was reopened and order was restored without further police intervention.
On Saturday at 11:15 p.m., an officer was dispatched to another large disturbance on Malibu Drive and found that the same individual coordinated both Friday and Saturday parties. Once again, Greenfield said, the trooper issued an order to disperse and after approximately 30 minutes order was restored without further police intervention.
He said a 24-year-old male from Philadelphia will be charged with disorderly conduct.
Greenfield also provided a comparison with 2019, during which over the IUPatty’s weekend state police issued 394 traffic citations and 99 written warnings, investigated three crashes, made 17 arrests for driving under the influence, and assisted four motorists.
He said patrols also made over the 2019 IUPatty’s weekend 20 arrests for underage drinking, eight drug-related arrests, six arrests for criminal mischief, four for public drunkenness and two for disorderly conduct.
Greenfield said three were served criminal arrest warrants.
Fryling said Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Indiana Fire Association, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Indiana County Emergency Management Agency reported no increase in calls related to IUP over the weekend.