Cassidy Baron and Carter Cortazzo, both fifth-graders at Horace Mann Elementary, were presented with the Good Citizenship Award from Senator Joe Pittman for demonstrating qualities of exemplary character, leadership, scholarship and acceptance of responsibility. Horace Mann Principal, Kevin Edmondson presented the awards to Cassidy and Carter on the last day of school during a special assembly. Cassidy is the daughter of Rob and Christa Baron. Carter is the son of Scott and Jamie Cortazzo.
Latest News
- Today in History
- Driver identified in fatal Green Township crash
- Fifth-graders named as good citizens
- Used flags transformed into keepsake for veterans' families
- Mixed COVID results continue, while Indiana expands its virus testing
- Lottery
- Garden club to hold meeting
- 18 selected to play in Lantzy game
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.