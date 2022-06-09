Cassidy Baron and Carter Cortazzo, both fifth-graders at Horace Mann Elementary, were presented with the Good Citizenship Award from Senator Joe Pittman for demonstrating qualities of exemplary character, leadership, scholarship and acceptance of responsibility. Horace Mann Principal, Kevin Edmondson presented the awards to Cassidy and Carter on the last day of school during a special assembly. Cassidy is the daughter of Rob and Christa Baron. Carter is the son of Scott and Jamie Cortazzo.

