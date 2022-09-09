Linda Olson tried hard to blend into the background that day in 1972 when Alpha Gamma Delta president Nancy Templer sought volunteers to enter the Miss IUP pageant.
Olson, who described herself back then as “painfully shy,” hoped to go unnoticed. But Templer, aware she was a music major and could either sing or play an instrument or both, fixed her sights on the 19-year-old sophomore.
Not only did a reluctant Olson enter the Miss IUP pageant; she won it. Ten weeks later Olson was crowned Miss Pennsylvania. And on Sept. 9 — 50 years ago today — the beaming Corry native stood on stage at the Miss America pageant, applauded as the second runner-up.
“I had considered myself a nobody,” says Olson, a retired high school counselor who resides in Cookeville, Tenn. “Girl-next-door type, from a small town, plucked out of her sorority, just trying to make the best of it, do the best she could and see what happens.”
What happened was truly unexpected. So many years later, Olson still marvels at the whirlwind that carried her from IUP all the way to Atlantic City.
OLSON RECALLS watching the Miss America pageant on television as a youngster, but never once did she envision her future self standing on the Convention Hall stage along with other hopefuls from across the country.
She never even considered entering the Miss IUP pageant, at least not until Templer recruited her to represent Alpha Gamma Delta.
“I was sitting in the back of the sorority room with the other newer members, trying to fade into the wall,” Olson says. “The sorority president knew I was a music major and figured I had an obvious pageant-related talent, although no one in the sorority had ever heard me perform.”
Olson sang “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever” while accompanying herself on the piano. She beat out 32 other contestants to earn a ticket to Hershey for the Miss Pennsylvania pageant.
Where she was to completely embarrass herself.
THE EVENTS of June 15, 1972, are “a blur” to Olson. She again performed “On a Clear Day” and won the swimsuit competition while wearing a pale blue suit that complemented her blonde hair and green eyes.
When the announcement of the winner was made, Olson stood frozen in place, as if she’d been glued to the stage.
“Talk about shock,” Olson says. “I remember I was crying and my mascara was running down my face. I was so stunned that I just stood there, center stage. In rehearsal, the contestants had been given choreography to follow if you were named Miss Pennsylvania or one of the runners-up. We were given specific places to go so the emcee and performers could have the stage to complete their musical finale. But I forgot all of that and they had to do their finale around me. So embarrassing!”
Because Olson had a full schedule fulfilling her statewide duties as Miss Pennsylvania, she did not return to IUP for the fall semester. Besides, preparing for the Miss America pageant left Olson little free time.
What were her realistic chances, did she think, in Atlantic City?
“Honestly, I didn’t even think about that,” Olson says. “I was there to do my best and make my family and the people of Pennsylvania proud of me.”
Mission accomplished. No Miss Pennsylvania since has placed higher in the Miss America pageant than Olson did in 1972.
THE NEWLY crowned Miss Pennsylvania changed course in Atlantic City. She ditched “On a Clear Day” in favor of performing a medley of Gershwin tunes on the piano, which she had been playing since the age of 7.
“The director of the Miss Pennsylvania pageant and the assistant conductor of the Miss America orchestra discussed with me my best options for the talent portion of the pageant,” Olson recalls. “The conclusion was to focus on one strength, my best strength at the time, piano.”
A sizable cheering section followed Olson to Atlantic City. Her parents, Robert and Kathryn, and younger sister Christine made the trip to New Jersey from Erie County, as did dozens of others.
“My hometown of Corry brought one or two buses,” Olson says. “A lot of people were there, including my old principal from elementary school. And about 40 of my sorority sisters came.”
The Alpha Gamma Delta contingent backed Olson with an unusual show of support. One day she peered down from her hotel room high above the boardwalk to see her sorority sisters sprawled out on the beach, their bodies spelling out “Go, Olson.”
They celebrated when Olson was named one of the 10 finalists, meaning she had achieved a personal goal of sorts: extra television time.
“I think the boardwalk parade was on Tuesday, and then the events started on Wednesday — evening gown, swimsuit and talent,” Olson says. “I can’t remember the order. But nothing was televised until Saturday night, and if you’re not a finalist, no one’s gonna really see you except for the parade of states at the beginning where you get to introduce yourself. So for me to get on TV, to have that experience, was like super wonderful.”
As she stood on stage as a finalist that night, Olson was sure of only one thing.
“I am not going to be named Miss America, that’s what I was thinking,” she recalls. “I had reconciled myself to that after seeing the eventual winner, (Miss Wisconsin) Terry Meeuwsen, compete all week and win both swimsuit and talent.
The first runner-up was Miss North Carolina, Constance Dorm. Right behind was Miss Pennsylvania, who only months before would never have imagined herself in such a position.
OLSON EVENTUALLY transferred to Elizabethtown College, where she graduated in 1975 with a degree in music education. She earned a master’s in counselor education from Millersville University in 1995 and then spent 21 years as a high school counselor in the Donegal School District in Lancaster County.
After retiring in 2017, Olson moved to Tennessee to be closer to her daughter, Kelly Swallows, her son, Brian Riley, and her four grandchildren.
On this 50th anniversary, she can’t help but think back to her dizzying transformation from reluctant contestant in the Miss IUP pageant to reigning Miss Pennsylvania to second runner-up in Atlantic City.
“That wasn’t anything I was seeking,” Olson says of her pageant successes. “That’s not something I would have ventured toward on my own. But when our sorority president asked me to enter the Miss IUP pageant, I agreed. One little decision …”
Wound up changing the course of Linda Olson’s life.