The court battle between Friends of White’s Woods and White Township continues, following a ruling Nov. 4 on several issues by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge William J. Martin.
As reported Wednesday at the township board of supervisors meeting by Solicitor Matthew Ross, Martin sustained the township’s objection to FWW’s claim that the state’s Open Meetings Law or Sunshine Act was violated in the township’s handling of agreements with Millstone Land Management LLC of Marion Center.
However, Martin overruled the township’s objection to FWW’s standing in the case, because FWW is not a taxpayer in White Township and no White Township taxpayers are parties to the case.
“Plaintiff (FWW) is a nonprofit corporation advocating for the protection of White’s Woods,” Martin wrote. “Plaintiff’s president, Sara King, is a White Township resident and taxpayer.”
That leaves objections by FWW to the township contracting Millstone to do mulching, rototilling and forest management.
“We’re still saying that contract is invalid,” said FWW attorney Tim Fitchett of Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services in Pittsburgh. “They failed to bid it out properly.”
As for the Sunshine Act, the president judge noted that the township took action to cure a series of violations at a special public meeting on July 20.
“It has long been held by Pennsylvania courts that when official action is taken later at an open meeting, a prior violation of the Sunshine Act is cured,” Martin wrote.
At the July 20 meeting, the board announced the purpose of each executive session that was previously held and motioned to approve the Millstone contracts:
• A “Consultant Agreement” dated Sept. 11, 2019, with Millstone “for professional consulting services for the purpose of enhancing the growth and performance of the timber” on township and White Township Municipal Authority properties.
• A $17,770, Jan. 8, 2020, pact with Millstone for the treatment of invasive species at the White Township Recreation Center,” calling Millstone “the only contractor who met all of the requirements of the Township’s Request for Proposal” while rejecting proposals by WGM Excavation and Timothy Botsford.
• A $20,000 pact dated April 22, 2020, with Millstone “for the treatment of invasive species” in a 50-acre “Tract No. 1 … in the White’s Woods Forest Stewardship Plan.”
The board also ratified discussions in executive sessions, including those on June 12, 2019; Sept. 11, 2019; and March 11, 2020, to consult with township solicitors Matthew Ross or Michael Delaney, both of Delaney & Fritz P.C., regarding issues pertaining to White’s Woods; and a session on Feb. 12, 2020, to consider the lease of property in White’s Woods for a cell tower use.
The next step in the legal fight between FWW and the township comes Nov. 25 when a pretrial or scheduling conference is planned by Martin. Fitchett said that determine a timeline for how the case will progress, determining when discovery ends and other hearings will occur.
The board took no action Wednesday about White’s Woods. Township officials have said they are waiting for comment from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources before proceeding.
Township Manager Milt Lady again told the supervisors that there had been no update from DCNR regarding a stewardship plan for White’s Woods.
There was an executive session on legal issues that followed Wednesday’s board meeting.
Ross acknowledged that the FWW lawsuit was the topic, but Lady said he did not anticipate any board action after that session.
Another FWW member, Dave Dahlheimer, asked the supervisors about the township’s bid to purchase the VFW golf course. Lady said the township followed the state’s Second Class Township code in making an offer based on two appraisals, but it was rejected.