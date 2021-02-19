Members of the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County will view the film “Invisible Hands via Zoom” on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
The film documents the seven-year fight that Grant Township citizens have had with the Pennsylvania General Energy Company and the Environmental Protection Agency about the rights of nature. The citizens’ group passed a ban on fracking waste injection wells, whereupon they were sued by the above two entities.
The film shows how the community stood together to win the fight to protect their water and environment from being poisoned by toxic energy waste. The group is being sued again by the General Energy Company, which continues to want to be allowed to dump waste in Grant Township.
There will be a question-and-answer period with Chad Nicholsen and Stacy W. Long the next evening, March 1, at 7 p.m. Long is a board member of the Pennsylvania Community Rights Network along with Nicholsen, who controls the grant money that enables the film be viewed at no cost. To view the film and the Q&A, register with Dr. Susan Boser at sboser 12@gmail.com, who will provide a link and other necessary information.