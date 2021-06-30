The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board on Tuesday adopted the district’s final budget for the 2021-2022 school year, holding the line on taxes.
The $35,698,525 budget was approved on a vote of 6-3, with Rick Harper, Molly Stiles, Holly Gibson, Mary Whitfield, Anthony “Tim” Canzano and Connie Constantino in favor and Linda Brown, Beverly Caranese and Holly Hall opposed.
Brown, Caranese and Hall oppose the district’s plan to close Saltsburg Middle/High School and transport those students to Blairsville, set to take effect this fall.
The proposed millage rate for Indiana County will be 15.56 mills and Westmoreland County will be 119.25 mills, which reflects no tax increase.
Regarding revenues, business manager Frank Ayata last month said changes included an increase to the PSERS rate, which is smaller due to reduction in the workforce. Changes also included the addition of federal funding for COVID-19 relief. Expenditures at that time were projected at a 4.4 percent increase over the 2020-21 year.
Increases were included in charter/cyber tuition, as well as a 5 percent increase in health care and PSERS; however, the health care cost will likely be “held constant” due to staffing decreases, and the overall PSERS contribution will decrease as well, even though the contribution rate increases, he said last month.
Also regarding the budget, the board:
• Exonerated district tax collectors from responsibility of collecting the prior year’s real estate and per capita taxes.
• Set the real estate discount rate of 2 percent and the penalty at 10 percent.
• Authorized homestead and farmstead exclusion real estate tax assessment reductions.
• Approved the capital projects budget at $228,000.
• Set the Real Estate Transfer Tax of 1 percent on all real estate transferred within the district.
• Set the Emergency and Municipal Service Tax of $10 on all people engaging in an occupation in district.
• Set the Per Capita Tax at $5.
• Set the Earned Income Tax at the rate of 0.75 percent for the fiscal year beginning Thursday.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Adjusted the salary of Michael Leasure, River Valley Middle/High School principal, to $101,000.
• Approved several raises, including 4 percent for superintendent Philip Martell.
• Adopted performance goals for the superintendent.
• Authorized the administration to make application for federal programs that will benefit the district and to seek alternative funding when appropriate to benefit the district.
• Approved the insurance savings package by Gleason at a savings of $63,335.
• Approved the purchase of new phone equipment from CDW in a cost not to exceed $17,340, on a state contract.
• Approved to upgrade to a new phone provider at a yearly cost of $14,629.80, which is a $14,986.20 yearly savings.
• Approved the purchase of 100 doc cameras from IPEVO, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $10,783, purchasing with grant funding.
• Approved the purchase of a stadium sound system and Pixellot, from Full Compass Systems Ltd., in an amount not to exceed $2,922, paid by capital projects for athletics.
• Approved the purchase of 20 new desktop devices from Connection in an amount not to exceed $34,100, using the 2021-22 Technology Department budget.
• Approved the updated 2021-2025 Technology Plan.
• Approved the services of McCutcheon Enterprises Inc. to dispose of water materials (lab pack items) in the science labs at a cost not to exceed $7,730.
• Approved Jeffrey Geesey to attend the PA Association of Career and Technical Administrator Conference at The Penn Stater from July 27-29 at a cost not to exceed $508.
• Approved the resignation request of Amanda Anderson, special education teacher, effective the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, and authorized the administration to post and/or advertise as deemed necessary.
• Hired Peggy Cribbs as a full-time secretary for Blairsville Elementary School, retroactive to June 24, with salary and benefits in accordance with the bargaining unit contract.
• Approved the 2020-2021 School Safety and Security Report, as mandated by Act 44.
• Approved the MOAs with Blairsville-Saltsburg Education Support Professionals to accept the new prescription coverage, dental insurance, group term life insurance and vision care for the cafeteria and attendance officers, instructional assistants, nurses’ aides, receptionists and secretaries.
• Approved cross country assistant coach as a new supplemental position.
• Authorized the continued elimination of all non-required district-funded teacher conferences/workshops for the 2021-22 school year.
• Authorized the elimination of all non-Heritage Conference district-funded athletic conferences for the 2021-22 school year.
• Authorized the continued elimination of all district-funded, out-of-district, non-required principal meetings for the 2021-22 school year.
• Authorized district students to participate in all Heritage Conference academic competitions for the 2021-22 school year.
• Authorized the district secondary choral and band programs to participate in local, regional and state competitions during the 2021-22 school year.
• Appointed Whitfield and Harper as voting delegates for the PSBA Delegate Assembly meeting scheduled for Oct. 23 at the PSBA Headquarters in Mechanicsburg or also accessible via Zoom.
• Appointed Canzano as treasurer for the district through June 30, 2022. The district also agrees to secure a bond for the treasurer in the amount of $50,000 with Western Surety Company.
• Approved River Valley Football Boosters as a recognized organization, having submitted a list of current officers, by-laws, and proposed budgets.
• Approved the PIAA application for school membership and stating that in all matters pertaining to interscholastic athletics activities, the River Valley High School and River Valley Middle School shall be governed by the Constitution, By-Laws, Policies and Procedures and Rules and Regulations of PIAA.
• Approved the purchase of new band uniforms from Stanbury Uniforms LLC for the River Valley Middle/High School in an amount not to exceed $48,181 through the CoSTARS program.
• Approved custom wall pads with logos and lettering from Pioneer Athletics, at a cost not to exceed $32,280 through the CoSTARS program.
• Approves the fire alarm services for Blairsville High School by Johnson Controls at a yearly cost not to exceed $5,036.
• Approved the fire alarm services for Blairsville Elementary School by Johnson Controls at a yearly cost not to exceed $3,500.
• Approved the change order to Sports Floors for painting the gymnasium floors in the additional amount of $1,790.
• Approved the moving cost by McNaughton Brothers from Saltsburg to Blairsville, of miscellaneous items, at a cost not to exceed $16,543.