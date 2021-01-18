The Blairsville Community Development Authority (BCDA) and Indiana County Office of Planning & Development (ICOPD) are preparing a report that captures the community feedback they have gathered over the past several months, as well as designs based on that input, for the vacant Murphy lot.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m., the BCDA and ICOPD will hold another virtual public meeting, which will serve as a final opportunity for feedback before a report is drafted.
To join or listen in to the Zoom call, use meeting ID: 812 6896 9334, Zoom link https://tinyurl.com/BvilleMurphyLot4, and meeting dial-in 1 (646) 558-8656.
Find more information on this and similar projects at the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development website, www.ICOPD.org, or by following @BvilleMurphyLot on Facebook.
Those who would like to get involved or want more information may contact ICOPD Senior Land Use Planner Molly Sarver at msarver@ceo.co.indiana.pa.us or David Janusek at davidgjanusek@gmail.com, or by phone at (412) 638-2335.