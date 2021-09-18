The Leader’s Circle of Indiana County revealed the finalists for the 2021 Leader’s Circle Awards at the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber After Hours held at The Loft at Levity Brewing Company in Indiana on Wednesday. Leader’s Circle did not happen in 2020 due to COVID restrictions and the safety of everyone.
The Leader’s Circle of Indiana County is designed to honor and recognize dynamic and inspiring individuals for volunteer service in Indiana County through four awards programs: Male Civic Leader, Female Civic Leader, ATHENA Leadership Award and ATHENA Young Professional Award. Nominations for the awards can be made by service clubs, organizations, businesses or individuals, and finalists are chosen by members of the Leader’s Circle committee.
Finalists and who they were nominated by are:
ATHENA Leadership Award
Connie Bence — Quota International of Indiana, PA Inc.
Denise Chresos — Business and Professional Women
Kris Levan — United Way and First Commonwealth Bank
For the ATHENA Young Professional Award
Whitney Carmichael — Alice Paul House
Lisa J. Sabo — S&T Bank
Leah Steetle — S&T Bank
Ashley J. Treese — First Commonwealth Bank
For the Male Civic Leader Award
Tae Ayers — S&T Bank
Anthony Enciso — S&T Bank
Wayne R. Obitz — Indiana Networking
Charles R. Olson — Indiana Arts Council
Dave Reed — First Commonwealth Bank
James L. Rickard — Downtown Indiana
For the Female Civic Leader Award
Lillian O. Clemons — Blairsville Underground Railroad
Anna Frank — First Commonwealth Bank
Jennifer Rairigh — Kathy King
Dr. Sara Alexis Rutledge — Welcome to Indiana
Jeannie A. Santoro — Indiana Networking
Vickie Shank — Indiana Women in Networking
Christina Struzzi — United Way
The 2021 Leader’s Circle Awards dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Rustic Lodge, White Township. It is open to the community, but reservations are required and must be made on the Leader’s Circle of Indiana County website at www.indianacountyleaderscircle.com.
“The Leader’s Circle awards program is a wonderful opportunity to recognize and honor the outstanding volunteers here in Indiana County,” said Sherry Renosky, chairperson of the Leader’s Circle Committee and 2015 Female Civic Leader recipient. “It also brings awareness of the incredible amount of service that is happening here. Our community is truly rich with individuals who give of their time and talents to make Indiana County a better place, and the Leader’s Circle Committee is proud to continue the tradition of recognizing these outstanding men and women.”
The ATHENA Leadership Award and the ATHENA Young Professional Award are national awards; the Male and Female Civic Leader Awards are traditions local to Indiana County.
This year marks the 42nd year of the Civic Leader Awards. The first male recipient of the award was the late Roger Reschini (1979); the first female recipient was Susan Delaney (1981).
The ATHENA Leadership Award has been presented in Indiana annually since 1987, when it was co-sponsored by Oldsmobile and the local Colonial dealership, headed by the late Charles “Chuck” Spadafora. Renda Broadcasting joined Colonial Motor Mart as a sponsor for the ATHENA program. The ATHENA Young Professional Award was first given in 2017.
Ellen Ruddock, the first local woman selected for the ATHENA Leadership Award, is director emerita of the ATHENA International Board of Directors and coordinator of the Indiana County ATHENA Leadership Award recipients’ group.