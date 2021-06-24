As White Township prepares to make its first payment under a new contract to help Citizens’ Ambulance Service with what will be a total $100,000 grant, it is going ahead with the other aspect of its promise to the regional emergency medical service.
At its meeting Wednesday night, the township board of supervisors created a fund that will provide up to $50,000 to match new money donated by other area municipalities to CAS.
Supervisor Gene Gemmell made the motion and Supervisor Sandi GIllette seconded it. Previously, township officials said that $50,000 would not be used to match existing commitments such as a $1,000 annual subsidy provided by Plumcreek Township in Armstrong County, but could be used to match either grants made by municipal officials or financial gifts from citizens in those municipalities.
Meanwhile, the township board has passed language that would allow the use of federal funds meant for coronavirus relief in projects such as the third phase of the Chevy Chase Stormwater Project.
Township Assistant Manager Chris Anderson said that project will involve 5,000 feet of pipe, ranging in diameter from 15 to 24 inches, with 35 catch basins. Gemmell moved and Gail McCauley seconded a motion to apply for funds under the federal American Rescue Plan. Anderson expected to put half of whatever money the township gets toward the work this year, half toward work next year.
The board also renewed the township’s UPMC Health Plan policy for its employees.
Township Manager Milt Lady said UPMC is willing to renew it as is, with no change in deductibles, but with a 3.5 percent increase in premiums.
Gemmell moved to approve that health care plan, and Rich Gallo seconded that motion.
Also Wednesday, Anderson said the township has approved 79 building permits, with 13 still being processed. Lady said township road crews have been working in various locations to deal with fallen trees and other debris from recent storms.