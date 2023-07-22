Fie alarm call

The Indiana Fire Department responded to the Indiana County Courthouse Annex building, 827 Water St., at about 9 p.m. Friday in response to an automatic fire alarm. Firefighters on scene indicated they didn’t find anything after searching the building for nearly 30 minutes. As they were wrapping up their investigation, another fire alarm call was received along Heritage Run Road in White Township, to which firefighters also responded.

 MICHAEL JOHNSON/Gazette

