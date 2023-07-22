The Indiana Fire Department responded to the Indiana County Courthouse Annex building, 827 Water St., at aboput 9 p.m. Friday in response to an automatic fire alarm. Firefighters on scene indicated that they didn’t find anything after searching the building for nearly 30 minutes. As they were wrapping up their investigation, another fire alarm call was received along Heritage Run Road in White Township, to which firefighters also responded.
Fire alarm call
Michael Johnson
Editor
