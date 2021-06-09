Indiana and Creekside volunteer firefighters helped to douse flames that erupted Tuesday morning in a large metal container of scrap metal that was apparently being packed for shipment from the Integral Scrap & Recycling Inc. junkyard along Airport Road, east of Indiana in White Township.
Workers told fire officials that they had been handling scrapped automobiles and presumed that they had been emptied of fuel and other fluids, according to Paul Koons of the Indiana Fire Association.
“They were dumping cars into that trailer to haul them out and everything was drained, but all of a sudden, they dropped an engine block in and flames started coming out,” Koons said.
Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana fire company at 8:25 a.m. and sent tank trucks from Creekside as a backup water supply at the same time.
Light rain drizzled on the scrapyard, and the firefighters poured streams of water from aerial apparatus on the flames while ISR workers used heavy equipment to pull away the scrap metal to uncover the source of the fire.
Occasional dull bangs could be heard from the buried pockets of combustible content.
Steady smoke billowed from the fire and hung low under the overcast sky.
Koons said no one was hurt.
The scrapyard, surrounded by a barbed-wire-topped fence, sat back about 40 yards from Airport Road adjacent to a parking lot full of vehicles marked Sadler Construction Company.